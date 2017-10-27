The US embassy and its affiliated offices will be open on Monday, October 30, and will resume operations on Thursday, November 2

Published 11:07 AM, October 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The US Embassy in Manila announced that it will be closed from Tuesday, October 31, to Wednesday, November 1, in view of the local holidays.

It said in a statement on Friday, October 27, that its affiliated offices will also be closed during those days.

“The Embassy of the United States in the Philippines and its affiliated offices will be closed to the public on Tuesday, October 31, and Wednesday, November 1, for Philippine holidays,” the US embassy said.

The US embassy in Manila and its affiliated offices will be open on Monday, October 30, and will resume operations on Thursday, November 2.

Malacañang earlier declared October 31 as an additional special (non-working) day. November 1, All Saints' Day, is also a special non-working day. (LIST: 2017 Philippine holidays) – Rappler.com