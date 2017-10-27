Starting November, violators will be apprehended, fined, and jailed

MANILA, Philippines – It's time to think twice before going nude in Quezon City.

The Quezon City council passed an ordinance banning "topless and bottomless" exposures in public places starting November. The ordinance considers roads, sidewalks, and bridges, as public places.

Approved on October 18, city ordinance no. SP-2623 penalizes violators with up to one year of jail time and fines of up to P5,000.

Anyone half or fully nude will be apprehended, fined, and jailed. (READ: Facebook clarifies guidelines on nudity, violence)

The ordinance emphasized that people who go nude in public places "erode public decency, exacerbate disorder and [are] a bad example to children.” (READ: Naked events around the world)

Offenses

First-time offenders may choose between a P1,000-fine or 3-day community service. Second-time violators will be fined P1,500 or provide 5 days of community service.

Third-time violators could be jailed for 6 months and fined P3,000. Anyone who repeats the offense more than thrice will be imprisoned for a year and asked to pay a fine of P5,000.

The mentally ill who roam around naked will only be apprehended.

Before this, Muntinlupa City and San Juan City issued similar ordinances banning their respective residences from going around "half-naked". (READ: Naked prisoners in Philippine jail cause uproar) – Rappler.com