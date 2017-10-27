This is for the final vehicle convoy dry run for the ASEAN Summit in November

Published 3:21 PM, October 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) advised drivers and commuters to avoid major thoroughfares and streets in Metro Manila on Sunday, October 29.

The DILG said in a public advisory, that the following roads will be closed from 6 am to 3 pm to give way for the fifth and final vehicle convoy dry run in preparation for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings in November:

EDSA southbound lane

North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) southbound lane

Subic–Clark–Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) southbound lane

Roxas Boulevard both northbound and southbound lanes

DILG Officer-in-charge Catalino Cuy asked for the public to plan ahead, emphasizing the importance of the practice.

“As we know, practice makes perfect and high-level meetings entail high-level security,” Cuy said in a statement.

"It will take more or less ten years before the Philippines gets to host ASEAN again so let’s give our best shot as we have more to gain and nothing to lose from this experience,” he added. (READ: #WalangPasok: Nov 13-15 in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga for ASEAN Summit)

Previous dry runs for ceremonial and security convoys were held on September 24 and on October 8, 15, and 22. These activities tested various scenarios, light conditions, and intervals. – Rappler.com