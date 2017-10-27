President Rodrigo Duterte signed the appointment document on Thursday, October 26, the day General Eduardo Año formally turned over command of the Armed Forces to General Rey Guerrero

Published 3:59 PM, October 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed newly-retired former military chief Eduardo Año as interior undersecretary.

Malacañang released Año's appointment papers on Friday, October 27.

The appointment document was signed on Thursday, October 26, the day Año formally turned over command of the Armed Forces to General Rey Guerrero.

Duterte had repeatedly spoken about Año's new role in his administration after he retired from the military service, and reiterated this at the AFP change-of-command ceremony on Thursday.

Año, when asked if he would accept Duterte's offer, said he wanted to take some time to rest first before his next assignment.

"About the exact date, it still has to be negotiated. Gusto ko rin sanang makapagpahinga nang kaunti (If possible, I want to rest a bit)," said Año.

"Pero kung talagang pagtrabahuhin na tayo, wala tayong magagawa (But I can't do anything if I'm called to work immediately). In my humble ways, I hope I can contribute again to serve the public and be able to make a difference," Año said.

Duterte said he wanted Año to be in charge of supervising the police as undersecretary or "Special Assistant to the President." (READ: AFP chief Año to be senior aide in charge of DILG)

After the one-year ban on former military generals assuming top civilian posts in government, Duterte plans to appoint Año as Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government. (READ: Why Duterte can't appoint AFP chief Año as DILG chief) – Rappler.com