Published 8:47 PM, October 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Former Manila vice mayor Francisco Domagoso, popularly known for his movie screen name Isko Moreno, on Friday, October 27, resigned from the North Luzon Railways Corporation (Northrail) "effective immediately."

In his letter to President Rodrigo Duterte tendering his "irrevocable resignation," Moreno cited "personal reason" for having to quit as director, chairman, and chief executive officer of the government corporation.

Moreno's term was supposed to be until June 30, 2018. He was appointed only 3 and half months ago, on July 12.

He said he was nominated by no less than Duterte. Domagoso having lost in the 2016 senatorial elections, the President had to wait for the one-year ban to be able to appoint him.

Northrail is an attached agency of the Department of Transportation and is a subsidiary of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

It is in charge of constructing, operating, and managing railway systems servicing Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Northern Luzon.

Many infrastructure projects will fall under the agency, including the P225-billion Manila-Clark railway to be funded through official development assistance from Japan. – Rappler.com