‘Para kunwari na sinuportahan nila ako, [the Ombudsman] fired and stripped him of his mayorship,’ says President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 8:00 AM, October 28, 2017

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday, October 27, lambasted the Ombudsman's seemingly "late" decision in dismissing Iloilo City Mayor Jed Mabilog over his alleged questionable wealth.

Duterte had accused Mabilog of being in cahoots with drug lords, saying the city is a prime hub for shabu trafficking.



On Friday, the Ombudsman ordered the dismissal of Mabilog, and said he was guilty of seirous dishonesty "relative to his unlawful acquesition of wealth."



But Duterte wasn't happy with the pace of the Ombudsman, describing it as "very, very late."



"Para kunwari na sinuportahan nila ako (So it would appear like they were supporting me), [the Ombudsman] fired and stripped him of his mayorship," Duterte during his speech at the 25th anniversary of the Center for Brighter Beginnings here.



Duterte has threatened Mabilog that the mayor would be the next target of the government's fight against narcopolitics. He said Mabilog and other local officials accused of working with drug lords do not deserve too be treated well as they had abused their power.



The President had ordered a lifestyle check on Mabilog, but the city mayor maintained his innocence, and said he has nothing to hide.

Duterte has repeatedly accused Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales and her office of "selective justice," which Morales denied. He stepped up his attacks against the Ombudsman after it was reported that the latter was investigating a complaint on the President's alleged hidden wealth.

The President had openly supported the impeachment bid against Morales, and earlier formed the Presidential Anti-Crime Commission to investigate even offficials in constitutional bodies, including the Office of the Ombudsman.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, a former justice secretary, said the PACC cannot be used to discipline any member, official, and employee outside the executive branch of government, citing the constitutional independence of the legislature, judiciary, and constitutional bodies. – Rappler.com