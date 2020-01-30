MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Philippines on Thursday, January 30, confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The Philippines' first 2019-nCoV patient is among the 29 people being monitored by the Department of Health (DOH), Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said in a news briefing on Thursday. (WATCH: DOH updates on 2019 novel coronavirus)

Duque said the patient is a 38-year-old woman who traveled to the Philippines from Wuhan, China, via Hong Kong on January 21. She is currently in a DOH hospital but was no longer showing symptoms.

Wuhan is the epicenter of the outbreak that had claimed 170 lives in China and infected thousands of people in that country alone. (READ: ’Novel coronavirus’ or 2019 nCoV: What we know so far)

The Philippine health chief appealed for sobriety amid the country's first case of 2019-nCoV.

“I assure the public that the Department of Health is on top of this evolving situation. We were able to detect the first confirmed case because of our strong surveillance system, close coordination with World Health Orgnization and other national agencies," he said.

"I advise the public to stay calm and be vigilant at all times," Duque added.

The 29 patients under investigation are in the following areas:

Metro Manila - 18

Cental Visayas - 4

Western Visayas - 3

MIMAROPA -1

Eastern Visayas - 1

Northern Mindanao - 1

Davao - 1

Health officials reminded the public to practice proper hygiene and constant washing of hands, as well as proper coughing etiquette or coughing into the crook of the elbow, amid the virus scare. They also reassured the public that DOH hospitals, with their respective isolation areas, were ready to respond to the disease.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. – Rappler.com





Hover over page elements to highlight them, then click to create an annotation.