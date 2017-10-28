President Rodrigo Duterte helps 11-year-old Andre Esteban, a 6th grader from California, with his homework

Published 9:54 AM, October 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – What better way to give a class report about the Philippine president than to show a video of the President himself saying hello to your class?

That's probably what 11-year-old Andre Esteban thought when he wrote a letter to President Rodrigo Duterte on October 25, asking him for a "special favor" he hoped the busy president could grant.

"My name is Andre Gabriel Custodio Esteban from Fresno, CA, USA. I am 11 years old and in 6th grade at Fresno Adventist Academy. I am a proud Filipino and I really like you as our president and I wish to meet you someday," the handwritten letter read.

He continued: "I am doing a Nationality report about the Philippines on Nov 15, 2017. I am interested in talking about you in my class. I know that you are very busy because you are a hardworking president. I admire you greatly. But can I ask you a special favor? Can you please send me a short video clip of you saying hello to my teacher, Mrs. Ricchiuti [Ri-kyu-ti], my classmates, and I?"

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol also posted the letter on his Facebook page:

The letter reached Duterte, who "gladly agreed" to the request, according to Special Assistant to the President Bong Go. Go posted the video on his Facebook page on Saturday morning, October 28.

"Good day. I would like to say hello to Mrs. Ricchiuti and [her] students in Fresno Adventist Academy in California, USA. Especially to you, Andre Esteban," Duterte said in the beginning of the video.

After his greetings, the President had more to say to Esteban.

"Andre, I received your letter request, and I am most happy to oblige. I am sure that you will do [a] great report about our beloved country, the Philippines. Continue being a good son and study well, and may God bless you, and your family, and all of us in this planet Earth."

The video already has 5,425 shares as of this posting. – Rappler.com