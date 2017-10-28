Published 2:50 PM, October 28, 2017
Updated 2:50 PM, October 28, 2017
FOR INDEPENDENCE. Protesters wave pro-independence Catalan Estelada flags during a demonstration in Barcelona on October 21, 2017, in support of separatist leaders Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart, who have been detained pending an investigation into sedition charges. Photo by Pau Barrena/AFP
AQUATIS. Visitors watch a fish in a glass tunnel on the opening day of Aquatis, the largest fresh water aquarium-vivarium in Europe, on October 21, 2017, in Lausanne. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
OLYMPIC FLAME. Actress Katerina Lechou (R), acting the high priestess, lights the Olympic flame at the Temple of Hera in Olympia, the sanctuary where the Olympic Games were born in 776 BC, during the lighting ceremony of the Olympic flame for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on October 24, 2017. Photo by Aris Messinis/AFP
CHINA CONGRESS. Delegates listen to the Internationale at the end of the closing session of the 19th Communist Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 24, 2017. President Xi Jinping's name was added to the Party's constitution during the congress, elevating him alongside Chairman Mao to the pantheon of the country's founders. Photo by Whang Zhao/AFP
#METOO. Swedish MEP Linnea Engstrom sits behind a placard placed on her desk that reads "Me too" during a debate about combating sexual harassment and abuse in the EU at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France on October 25, 2017. Photo by Patrick Hertzog/AFP
CHILDREN OF WAR. Syrian children play as they sit on the tip of an abandoned missile at the Ash'ari camp for the displaced in the rebel-held Ghouta area outside Damascus on October 25, 2017. Photo by Amer Almohibany/AFP
KENYA ELECTIONS. An opposition supporter lays on the street, unharmed, as he demonstrates near a burning barricade in Kibera, Nairobi, on October 25, 2017, a day before the scheduled repeat presidential poll. Photo by Marco Longari/AFP
FARMERS IN THE PALACE. Militant farmers stage a protest near Malacanang in Manila on October 25, 2017, to commemorate Peasants Month and to call on the Duterte administration to stop the killings in the countryside. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
BOMBED OUT. A mosque stands in what was the main battle area in Marawi City on October 25, 2017, days after the military declared the fighting against ISIS-inspired Muslim militants over. Photo by Ted Aljibe/AFP
BACK HOME. A resident looks on at the entrance of an apartment building in Marawi City that was marked 'clear' by the military on October 26, 2017, following the end of fighting between government troops and Maute terrorists. Photo by Ted Aljibe/Rappler
CHAT. Pope Francis (R) speaks during a video conference connection with the International Space Station (ISS), at the Vatican on October 26, 2017. Photo by
Osservatore Romeno/AFP
WAITING FOR THE KING. A sea of black-clad mourners wait for the funeral procession of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej to take place in Bangkok on October 26, 2017. Photo by Ye Aung Thu/AFP
DRUG WAR LESSON. At the founding anniversary of the Center for Brighter Beginnings Inc, on October 27, 2017, President Rodrigo Duterte reads a briefer on the effects of illegal drugs as he explains how some drug suspects tend to turn violent especially when accosted by law enforcers. Presidential Photo
CHAMPS ANEW. Players of Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings celebrate on the floor after winning Game 7 of the PBA Governors Cup against the Meralco Bolts at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on on October 27, 2017. Photo from PBA Images
–Rappler.com