Published 2:10 PM, October 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Additional measures have been put in place for Oplan Undas 2017 for both sea and air travels in the Philippines, as people began their exodus to the provinces in preparation for All Saints' Day.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Saturday, October 28, said there were 25,139 outbound passengers to all ports and piers as of 6 am Saturday, October 28.

According to PCG records, most of the passengers started their travels on Thursday and Friday. A total of 58,071 outbound passengers were recorded on Friday, October 27, with the bulk of them coming from Central Visayas (13,839) and Western Visayas (15,075).

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), meanwhile, said that airlines have deployed additional personnel to airports in the country for the expected influx of passengers for All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

"Coordination has been made with airlines regarding the efficient processing of their passengers especially at the check-in counters. Additional airline personnel will be deployed as needed to accommodate the increase in travelers," CAAP said on Saturday.

Airline and airport employees will observe a "no leave" policy for Oplan Undas, CAAP said.

CAAP also reminds air travelers to keep the following in mind:

Check-in counters open two hours before departure of a domestic flight

Check-in counters open 3 hours before departure of an international flight

Counters close 45 minutes before departure

Under Oplan Undas, there are safety measures and other adjustments to ensure reliable and convenient operations of all 39 commercial airports in the country for the next two weeks.

"Meanwhile, help desks manned by duty officers will also be set-up to accommodate passenger concerns. Travelers are also reminded not to bring prohibited items to the airport and to stow all belongings in one’s carry-on baggage for faster processing at the screening checkpoints," CAAP said.

CAAP Director General Captain Jim Sysiongco said: “At the spirit of Oplan Undas is the passenger. We want to make sure that traveling will be as hassle-free as possible as we observe the solemnity of the occasion." – Lian Buan/Rappler.com