Published 3:53 PM, October 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Saturday, October 28, said it would strictly implement no-fly zones for drones in Manila and Clark Freeport in Pampanga during the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in November.

CAAP said in a statement that drones or Unmanned Airfract Vehicles (UAVs) are restricted from flying over a "40 nautical miles radius centered on Luneta Park and 40 nautical miles radius centered on Clark Doppler Very High Frequency Omni-Range (DVOR)" from November 9 to 17.

CAAP also reminded drone operators that there are existing memoranda signed way back in 2014 that prohibit the flying of UAVs over populated areas, restricted areas such as airports and “no-fly zones” such as military training camps and Malacanang Palace.

Operators were also reminded that they need authorization from CAAP to fly their drones.

"Under the provisions of the Philippine Civil Aviation Regulations (PCAR), any operators found violating rules of the memorandum will be fined between 300,000 to P500,000 Pesos depending on the gravity of violations," it said. – Rappler.com