Several areas will be placed under partial or total lockdown as Manila plays host to the ASEAN Summit in November 2017

Published 2:22 PM, October 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Interior Department on Sunday, October 29, announced the partial and total lockdown of certain areas in Metro Manila during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

Undersecretary Catalino Cuy, officer-in-charge of the department of chairperson of the ASEAN Committee on Security, Peace and Order, Emergency Preparedness and Response, announced the following lockdowns from November 8 to November 15, 2017:

November 8 (12:01 AM onwards) - Partial lockdown of CCP Complex, Pasay City

November 11 (10:00 PM onwards) - Complete lockdown of SMX-MAAX Block, Pasay City

November 12 (12:01 AM onwards) - Complete lockdown of CCP Complex, Pasay City

November 13 (12:01 AM onwards) - Total lockdown of Roxas Boulevard starting from

Padre Burgos Ave. to Buendia Ave., Manila

November 13 (12:01 AM onwards) - Partial lifting of lockdown at SMX-MAAX Block, Pasay City

November 13 (12:00 NN onwards) - Lifting of lockdown for Roxas Blvd. (Padre Burgos

Ave. to Buendia Ave., Manila)

November 14 - Continuous lockdown of CCP Complex, Pasay City

November 15 (12:00 NN onwards) - Partial lifting of lockdown for CCP Complex, Pasay City

When an area is under partial lockdown, pedestrians and vehicles without ASEAN IDs and decals will be allowed to pass through but only after they go through a designated vehicle and pedestrian security area.

When an area is under full lockdown, those without ASEAN IDs or decals will be denied access to these areas.

Cuy urged the public to avoid the areas, lest they find themselves “trapped” as a convoy of a world leader passes by. He likewise reminded the public to avoid passing through the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) or EDSA since a “stop and go scheme” will be implemented whenever an ASEAN convoy passes through.

The Philippines has been playing host to several ASEAN events. The summit in November 2017 will be attended by several world leaders, including key allies of the ASEAN. – Rappler.com