'Because of the fight for peace, they sacrificed their lives,' says Vice President Leni Robredo

Published 4:55 PM, October 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo called on fellow Filipinos to remember the 165 soldiers and police who gave their lives for the liberation of Marawi City.

Robredo made the statement on Sunday, October 29, ahead of the country's commemoration of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day on November 1 and 2, or Undas.

"Let's offer a prayer for our soldiers and countrymen who offered their lives to achieve peace in Marawi. During these times, let's remember the sacrifice they made for the country – not just them but their families – because of the fight for peace, they sacrificed their lives," the Vice President said during her weekly radio show over RMN DZXL.

Robredo also urged Filipinos to pray for soldiers stationed in high-risk areas, including Basilan and Sulu.

In late May, terrorists attempted to take over Marawi City, triggering fierce clashes with government troops. Hundreds of thousands of residents were displaced, as soldiers and police tried to flush out the terrorists, which had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS).

After almost 5 months of clashes, the military on October 16 killed top terrorist leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute. President Rodrigo Duterte announced the "liberation" of the city on October 17, but combat operations officially ended only on October 23.

Billions of pesos will be needed to rebuild the city, an economic and cultural hub in the region. (READ: Marawi foreign aid being sifted to ensure compliance with Duterte orders)

Robredo said her office was already preparing to help in the rehabilitation of Marawi City, primarily through its flagship anti-poverty program, Angat Buhay. (WATCH: Marawi in 360: The Cost of War) – Rappler.com