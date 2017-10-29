The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office has the largest amount of unauthorized perks released in 2016, at P518 million

Published 6:30 PM, October 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Eight government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) were found to have paid P619.7 million worth of unauthorized bonuses and allowances in 2016, according to the Commission on Audit (COA).

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) topped the list of agencies, releasing P518 million without legal basis, according to COA's 2016 Annual Financial Report released last Thursday, October 26.

P503.6 million of this amount was spent on allowances, bonuses, and other benefits, while the remaining P14.64 million were "payments of allowances that were in excess of prescribed rates."

COA questioned the benefits that the PCSO handed out in 2016, noting that it has unsettled allowances worth P1.2 billion from past years.

The largest expenditures in the PCSO's unauthorized pay package in 2016 include P151 million in Christmas bonuses, P123.8 million in education assistance bonuses, P71 million in grocery bonuses, P60.27 million in weekly draw allowances, P27.5 million in hazard pay, and P23.3 million in revenue performance incentive pay.

Meanwhile, the Department of Trade and Industry's Small Business Corporation (SBC) and the National Electrification Administration came in second and 3rd with P46.4 million and P23.7 million, respectively. SBC is an office that grants financial support to small and medium enterprises.

Agencies under the Department of Agriculture ranked next – the Philippine Coconut Authority with P11.4 million and National Food Authority with P10 million.

Next was the Presidential Communications Operations Office's publication arm Apo Production Unit Incorporated, with unauthorized releases totaling P7.45 million.

At the bottom of the list were the Human Settlements Development Corporation which disbursed P2 million, and the Intercontinental Broadcasting Corporation, P219,000.

The state auditor ordered these GOCCs to follow the compensation rules for government workers and to seek the approval of the Office of the President and the Governance Commission for GOCCs for compensation packages. – Rappler.com