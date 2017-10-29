Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and US President Donald Trump will have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in November

Published 11:45 PM, October 29, 2017

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – North Korea's nuclear program will be on top of the agenda when Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte meets with United States President Donald Trump in November.

"The main agenda would really be [North] Korea," Duterte told reporters in a pre-departure briefing at the Francisco Bangoy International Airport on Sunday, October 29.

The President left Sunday night for a two-day official visit to the Japanese capital from October 30 to 31. In Tokyo, Duterte will be meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Emperor Akihito.

Following his Japan trip, Duterte is set to meet Trump who will be in the Philippines for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits from November 12 to 13.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano earlier said the two leaders would explore bilateral agreements in the hope of boosting trade between their countries.

But on Sunday night, Duterte said their talks would focus on North Korea, which has defiantly conducted one missile test after another.

"We are worried... all of us. You know Murphy's law, if anything could go wrong, it could go wrong. So that has always been a problem for us," the Philippine President said.

Duterte earlier denounced the missile tests, calling North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un a "maniac." (READ: Will North Korea's missile threats affect Filipinos?)

Aside from North Korea, the Philippine President said they would also discuss terrorism and illegal drugs.

"All of these I expect to deal with him," Duterte said. – Rappler.com