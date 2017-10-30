This comes after Grab Philippines head Brian Cu talked to the family of slain Grab driver Gerardo 'Junjie' Maquidato

Published 10:56 AM, October 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Grab Philippines is offering P100,000 to anyone who captures the killers of one of their model drivers Gerardo “Junjie” Maquidato, the transport network company announced on Monday, October 30.

The transport giant pointed reporters to the Facebook Live of their country head Brian Cu regarding the announcement.

He said the money will go to anyone who will give information that would lead to the capture of Maquidato's killers.

“Nakausap ko po ang misis n'ya, ang simpleng hiling lang n'ya ay mabigyan ng justice po si Junjie at mahuli ang duwag na pumatay sa kanya. I think it’s within our responsibility to do whatever we can para hulihin po ang perpetrator ng crime na ito,” Cu said.

(I talked to his wife, and her only wish was to bring justice to Junjie and to catch the coward who killed him. I think it’s our responsibility to do whatever we can to catch the perpetrator of this crime.)

Maquidato was killed on Thursday, October 26, after unidentified assailants booked a ride through Grab’s ride-hailing mobile application. He was seen dead later that day along Bonanza Street in Pasay City.

He was a "model driver", awarded by Grab in 2016 for his kindess to passengers. The story about his good deed went viral on Facebook: he gave a free ride to a diabetes patient undergoing dialysis.

To aid in the investigation, Grab spokesperson Fiona Nicolas said they provided records from their system to cops in charge.

Maquidato's case is still under investigation as of posting time. – Rambo Talabong/Rappler.com