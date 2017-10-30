'Antayin 'nyong mag-presidente si Bato, quadruple ang sweldo ninyo,' says PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa

Published 1:05 PM, October 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa promised retirees they would get quadruple their current pensions – that is, if he becomes president.

Dela Rosa on Monday, October 30, addressed complaints of senior cops who fear they would be left behind by the Duterte administration.

"Antayin 'nyong mag-presidente si Bato, quadruple ang sweldo ninyo," the PNP chief said. (Wait until I become president, your pensions will be quadrupled.)

But Dela Rosa later said he was only kidding. (READ: Politics after PNP? Dela Rosa leaves it up to Duterte)

Nonetheless, he said that as the top cop, he is doing his best to seek higher pay not only for the seniors, but for all members of the police force.

"Naiintindihan naman natin na 'yung mga retiree natin matatanda na't matampuhin," Dela Rosa said. (I understand where the retirees are coming from. They easily get hurt.)

For 2018, the PNP asked for a budget of P131.5 billion, a P20-billion increase from its 2017 budget. – Rappler.com