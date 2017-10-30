If Congress allows it, a PO1 will receive a monthly salary of P29,668 by January 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If retired cops get quadruple pension, the newbies get double pay.

On Monday, October 30, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald dela Rosa announced that all cops with a police officer 1 (PO1) rank will receive double the amount of their current salary by January 2018.

"Madodoble suweldo natin next year, effective January 1," Dela Rosa announced to cops during their flag ceremony. (Our salaries will double next year, effective January 1.)

"Totally ang mag-doble ang PO1. 'Yung mga PO2 pataas, malaki ang increase pero hindi 100%. Hindi talaga totally madoble, so parating na rin sa kanila," Dela Rosa added.

(The PO1 salary will definitely double. For those with PO2 rank or higher, the increase is huge but not 100%. Theirs will not double but it's on the way.)

Dela Rosa was apparently referring to the P40-billion allotment of the Department of Budget Management (DBM) in the national budget to increase the salary of uniformed personnel nationwide. The top cop had been supportive of the measure during budget hearings in Congress.

The wage hike includes soldiers, firemen, and employees of the Department of National Defense (DND).

This can only be realized if Congress approves the budget allotment. (READ: Slides and Ladders: Understand the budget process)

As of posting time, the House of Representatives has approved the measure, while senators are still debating.

Nonetheless, the measure is already expected to be passed, as Malacañang has waved its endorsement of the resolution. Increasing the salary of cops has been one of Duterte's promises ever since he became president in 2016.

According to the DBM, the current pay of Police Officer 1 stands at P14,834. Should the measure be approved, it will rise to P29,668. – Rappler.com