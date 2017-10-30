The incoming undersecretary says her office is open to 'building alliances' with mainstream media

Published 5:00 PM, October 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Incoming Presidential Communications Operations Office Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy declined the post of spokesperson for the PCOO. However, she is still slated to be undersecretary for "new media."

"I'm just the undersecretary of PCOO for new media, not spokesperson," said Badoy on Monday, October 30, in an interview with reporters in Malacañang.

Asked why she declined the spokesperson job, she said, "Kasi ayaw ko ng spotlight, ayaw ko talaga. Gusto ko ninja lang." (Because I don't like the spotlight, I really don't. I just want to do things ninja-style.)

Badoy added that she found it "painful" to be interviewed by media.

Asked about her job as undersecretary for new media, Badoy said she has yet to iron out the "parameters" of her job description with PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar.

The details will be discussed in a meeting with him on Thursday, November 2, after President Rodrigo Duterte's trip to Japan.

But Badoy said the position has to do with social media. A fellow Duterte online defender, Mocha Uson, is the current PCOO assistant secretary for social media.

"I don't see my role as usec of new media to control Asec Mocha. She's a very intelligent, strong woman, powerful in her own right," said Badoy.

She said, however, that she is "open" to dealing with mainstream media, members of which have been castigated by the President himself and called "presstitutes" by Uson. (READ: Mocha Uson says rules on fairness don't apply to her)

"The way I see it, our office is building alliances and allies, and that would include the press...My office is open to everyone, including you guys," said Badoy.

Before her appointment to the PCOO, Badoy was assistant secretary at the Department of Social Welfare and Development. She came under fire last March for telling Duterte's critics from the European Union to engage in child pornography, and earlier this month, when she called a blogger "ugly." – Rappler.com