Cops will confiscate the items once they see them inside public cemeteries

Published 9:37 PM, October 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It's Undas. People have begun to flock to cemeteries to pay tribute to their loved ones who have passed on.

The Philippine National Police reminded the public of items that they cannot bring. These items are better left at home to prevent crime, ruckus, and fire.

Police will conduct patrol operations inside public cemeteries, and will confiscate these items should they find any.

The following are listed by the PNP's Police Community Relations Group (PCRG) in their 2017 Undas pamphlet:

– Rappler.com