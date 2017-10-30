Grab also warns riders to be precise in setting their pick up and drop off points, as drivers will strictly follow what they pin down

Published 8:56 PM, October 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Booked a ride through Grab? You might need your ID.

Grab Philippines on Monday, October 30, announced that before riders jump into their cars, drivers can ask them to first present an identification card to countercheck with his or her registered profile.

"Before starting the trip, our driver-partners may ask you to show a personal identification card (ID) to verify your identity [e]specially during night shift hours. We assure you that all information shown to our driver-partners will be kept confidential and will only be used for verification purposes," read the letter sent out to Grab riders.

If passengers cannot present an ID, the drivers can decline to accommodate them.



The 'No ID, No Entry' policy is a response to the death of one of the transport network company's most prized drivers: Gerardo Maquidato Jr, who was shot dead on Thursday, October 26, by the very passengers that booked him. He was known for giving a free trip to a diabetes patient in need.

The suspects are still at large, thus the tightened measures, Grab said.

In addition, Grab also advised passengers to make sure that what they set as their pick up and drop off points are correct as Grab drivers will only follow what they set.

The safety measures point to a reversal, as just a few months ago, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) flagged down transport network companies (TNCs) like Grab for a lack surveillance on their drivers, especially the unregistered ones, for the fear of passengers' safety.

The chase for the suspects in the killing of Maquidato continues, with Grab Philippines head Brian Cu promising a P-100,000 reward to whoever provides information that will lead to the capture of their driver's killers.

For their part, Grab Philippines is working closely with the Philippine National Police (PNP) Highway Patrol Group (HPG) and Pasay City Police in tracking down the perpetrators. – Rambo Talabong/Rappler.com

