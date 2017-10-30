October 31 and November 1 are special non-working days

Published 7:56 AM, October 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said that special non-working days October 31 and November 1 are covered by the “no work, no pay” wage rules.

Based on its labor advisory, “the no work, no pay principle shall apply unless there is a favorable company policy, practice or collective bargaining agreement granting payment on a special day.”

If an employee was called to take his duty on these days, he will be given an additional 30% of his/her daily rate on a standard 8-hour schedule.

A worker will again receive an additional 30% of the hourly rate for every hour he/she spent on duty exceeding the prescribed work hours.

In case the special day falls on his/her rest day, the worker will be paid an additional 50% of the daily rate for the first 8 hours of duty.

This will be augmented with 30% of the hourly rate for every additional hour rendered at work.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier declared these dates as special non-working days to give way to the traditional commemorative activities for the All Saints’ Day on Wednesday, November 1. – Rappler.com