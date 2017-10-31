'We believe God is truly moving in the Philippines, especially in our government,' Victory Church says

Published 2:50 PM, October 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It was a different kind of surrender.

Raising their hands in prayer, more than 1,000 members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) yielded to God in a values formation program by Victory, one of the biggest Christian churches in the Philippines.

In a post on its website, Victory said this values formation program lasted for two weeks and ended on October 27.

The training focused on "being godly (maka-Diyos), family-oriented (makapamilya), nationalistic (makabayan), and humane (makatao)."

Victory held the whole-day sessions in Ortigas, Greenhills, Pioneer, and Fort Bonifacio.

"We believe God is truly moving in the Philippines, especially in our government," Victory said.

The Christian church added: "Let us not give up in praying and believing for God's promises to unfold in our nation. May we continue to honor God by helping more of our countrymen to know Him."

The Victory formation program comes as the PNP is criticized for alleged abuses in President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.

Another Christian leader, Jesus Is Lord Church founder Brother Eddie Villanueva, earlier said he does not believe that most drug suspects killed by the PNP fought back (nanlaban) or resisted arrest.

Villanueva, leader of a 5-million strong Christian church, blamed extrajudicial killings on "scalawag" members of the PNP. – Rappler.com