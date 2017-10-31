The Philippine Coast Guard seizes a package in Estancia Freeport in Iloilo after being alerted of its 'bomb threat' note

Published 12:03 PM, October 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A small package with what appeared to be a bomb threat note written on it temporarily disrupted operations in a port in an Iloilo town on Monday, October 30.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said in a statement on Tuesday, October 31, that a “box with bomb threat markings” was seized at the Estancia Freeport in Iloilo on Monday.

The sealed paper bag had the handwritten note, “DO NOT OPEN PLEASE,” enclosed in a square, apparently for emphasis. “MAY BOMBA!!!!” was written underneath it.

The message was preceded by a smiley image, and had another doodle of a laughing person at the bottom – apparently to suggest that it was a joke – but authorities did not leave anything to chance, and seized the package suspected of containing explosives.

The PCG said Boat Captain Marlou Mortel of Mbca M-Star II reported to the PCG that his crew received the package from an unidentified passenger while disembarking at Estancia Freeport in Iloilo on Monday.

The PCG investigation showed that the unidentified passenger asked Mbca M-Star II crew to hand over the package to the boat captain, Mortel, and claimed he personally knew the latter.

The intended recipient of the package, based on what was written on it, was a certain Boboy Nojalda of Masbate.

The bag was turned over to the Coast Guard Sub-Station Estancia. The PCG said it “advised the Philippine Ports Aurthority personnel to temporarily suspend the terminal operations to ensure the safety of all passengers.”

“CGSS Estancia Personnel immediately coordinated with the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) and PNP Estancia. The PNP Explosives Ordinance Detection (EOD) and Philippine Army K-9 conducted panelling inspection to the said paper bag,” the PCG said.

Terminal operations resumed after the PNP EOD and PA K-9 disclosed that the package contained only 5 cellular phones intended to be shipped to Masbate City.

“CGSS Estancia has turned over all cellphones to PNP Estancia for proper disposition,” the PCG said.

The incident happened as thousands headed to sea and air ports to observe All Saints’ Day in their home provinces. – Rappler.com