Published 12:52 PM, October 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The wife of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday morning, October 31, posted on her Facebook account photos of her and the PM with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and the latter's partner, Honeylet Avanceña.

The photos didn't bear any captions, but they were most likely taken on Monday night, October 30, at the dinner hosted by Abe at the Prime Minister's office.

First Lady Akie Abe, an active social media user, tagged the Prime Minister in her post.

They also had a photo with an unnamed young lady.

Before the dinner, Duterte was given welcome honors at 5 pm at the Prime Minister's office. It was followed by a summit meeting and a tete a tete between the two heads of government.

They then signed agreements and issued a joint press statement. (READ: Duterte hails 'golden age' of partnership with Japan)

The two leaders had met early on at the start of Duterte's term, when the Abes visited Davao City and the Japanese community there. (READ: 'Enjoy si Abe': Japan PM visits Duterte house)

They were invited to breakfast at the President's private residence.

Duterte is set to return to Davao City Tuesday night, October 31. – Rappler.com