President Rodrigo Duterte says the best way to honor the dead is to change society for the good of the next generation

Published 12:44 PM, October 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – As Filipino Catholics honor their dead on October 31 and November 1, President Rodrigo Duterte asked all Filipinos to spare thought for the next generation.

"As we pause to honor our dearly departed and our saints, let us reflect on how we can become agents of positive change in our society. Let us contemplate on how we can make our country and this world a much better place for ourselves and for future generations," said Duterte in his message.

He also recognized the importance of honoring those whose lives "enriched our faith and made a profound impact" on the living.

Those who have passed away, Duterte said, have left a legacy that inspires people today to "dedicate ourselves to causes that are greater than our own self-interest."

"Their deeds remind us that, like them, we are capable of bringing hope and joy to many people," said the President.

Here is President Duterte's All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day message, in full:

I am one with the Christian faithful on the observance of All Saints Day and All Souls Day.

Throughout the years, we set aside these special dates to celebrate and remember the men and women, who, in one way or another, have enriched our faith and made a profound impact in our lives. Truly, there are so many lessons to learn and so much wisdom to gain from our saints and dearly departed loved ones.

Their pursuits brought us closer to God and affected each of us on a deep and personal level. Their lives inspire us to build on their legacy, to make our mark in this world and to dedicate ourselves to causes that are greater than our own self-interest. Their deeds remind us that, like them, we are capable of bringing hope and joy to many people.

As we pause to honor our dearly departed and our saints, let us reflect on how we can become agents of positive change in our society. Let us contemplate on how we can make our country and this world a much better place for ourselves and for future generations.

I wish you a solemn and meaningful observance.

Rodrigo Roa Duterte

– Rappler.com