Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa urges the public to report suspicious activities as the nation observes All Saints' Day

Published 3:00 PM, October 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – As people flock to cemeteries and transport terminals for Undas, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa urged the public to be vigilant, more than ever, against any terrorist threat.

"'Yung mga nagce-celebrate ng Undas we are encouraging you to be vigilant always para maalis natin yung terrorism 'yung threat ng terrorism," Dela Rosa said during a press conference on Monday, October 30.

(For those celebrating Undas, we are encouraging you to always be vigilant so that we can remove the threat of terrorism.)

"Kapag may na-obserbahan kayo diyan, 'yang mga kahina-hinala na mga bagay sa mga terminal, sa sementeryo kung saan maraming tao ang nagko-converge, please report ninyo sa authorities para hindi tayo maisahan ng mga terorista," he added. (READ: Terror in Mindanao: The Mautes of Marawi)

(If you observe anything suspicious in terminals and in cemeteries, where many people converge, please report it to the authorities so that terrorists could not put one over us.)

This comes as the PNP remains on the lookout for possible extremist activities, despite winning a 5-month battle against homegrown terrorists in Marawi City.

In October, the police arrested people with suspected ties with the Maute Group. (READ: Manager of mall bazaar funding Maute Group arrested)

The celebration of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day are among the busiest days of the year for the predominantly Catholic Philippines.

Millions pay a visit to their loved ones in cemeteries. Thousands head to their home provinces for the occasion.

Dela Rosa said authorities had not monitored any threats in relation to the holidays, but added that he had ordered Metro Manila cops to be on "double alert" for attacks as they watch over the country's most crowded cemeteries. (READ: November 1 in history) – Rappler.com