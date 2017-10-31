Their meeting with the royal couple is the Philippine president's last official activity in his two-day visit to Japan

Published 9:22 PM, October 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his partner Honeylet Avanceña paid a courtesy call on Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan on Tuesday, October 31.

A video posted by RTVM showed Duterte and Avanceña meet the royal couple at the Imperial Hotel on the second day of the Philippine leader's official visit to Japan.

Duterte, clad in a suit, appeared more proper and restrained during the brief meeting. There was no rolling of the sleeves or chewing of gum as he had been known to do in other events with foreign dignitaries.

Avanceña wore a white dress of piña with embroidery.

The two were met at the hotel entrance by Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko. Afterwards, the two couples walked to a room.

The two men waited for the women to take their seats.

Duterte could be heard in the video telling Emperor Akihito that he was "happy" to finally meet him.

The Philippine president was supposed to meet the royal couple in October 2016 during his first visit to Japan. But this meeting was cancelled because the Emperor's uncle, Prince Mikasa, passed away that day.

The Emperor and Empress last visited the Philippines in January 2016, when Benigno Aquino III was still the president. (READ: Emperor Diaries: Little-known facts about Akihito's PH visit)

In a pre-departure briefing in Davao City on Sunday, Duterte acknowledged he would have to restrain his colorful language when he finally meets the royal couple.

"It is a kind of honor to see the Emperor before he abdicates.... Before he steps down, he wanted to see the leaders. The last time, I wasn't able to do it," Duterte said.

Duterte's meeting with Japan's beloved royal couple was his last official activity in Tokyo before flying back to the Philippines on Tuesday night. – Rappler.com