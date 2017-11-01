Task Group Ranao deputy commander Colonel Romeo Brawner maintains the military does not tolerate looting and claims it's an isolated incident

Published 11:20 AM, November 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine military said an Army officer and 5 of his men were charged after they were caught looting houses in Marawi.

Task Group Ranao deputy commander Colonel Romeo Brawner maintained the military does not tolerate looting and claimed it was an isolated incident.

"May isang team tayo na nahuli gumagawa. Nakasuhan na po sila (We caught one team looting. They are now facing charges). One officer and about 5 enlisted personnel," said Task Group Ranao deputy commander Colonel Romeo Brawner.

"Hindi naman po namin tinatanggi na may ganoon. Kinakasuhan natin at hindi namin ito tino-tolerate (We do not deny that this happened. They have been charged. We do not tolerate looting)," he said.

Looting is a recurring concern among Marawi residents throughout the war. The military said they found the houses occupied by the Maute fighters already looted.

"This has been proven in by a lot of accounts by hostages dahil pati yung mga hostages ay pinilit nilang gumawa ng ganoon (even the hostages were instructed to loot houses)," said Brawner. – Rappler.com