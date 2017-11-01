Harry Roque, first nominee of Kabayan party list, is set to leave the House as he becomes President Rodrigo Duterte's next spokesman

Published 2:14 PM, November 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Despite his pending exit from the legislative branch of government, Kabayan Representative Harry Roque said the House of Representatives’ ethics committee should “immediately resolve” his complaint and expel the party’s second nominee, Ron Salo.

“Even if I cease to be a Representative, Salo’s acts against me were committed when I was still a member of the House and proves that he is unfit to stay in Congress,” said Roque, the group’s first nominee, in a statement released on Wednesday, November 1.

Roque, a first-termer in the House, is set to leave his seat, following President Rodrigo Duterte’s offer for him to be his spokesman. Roque has accepted the offer and is expected to officially take on the role during the Duterte Cabinet’s meeting on November 6.

The Kabayan first nominee, who is also a lawyer, had earlier filed 6 ethics complaints against Salo for allegedly violating the House’s code of conduct. The committee had previously said Roque’s complaints were sufficient in both form and substance.

“Roque’s complaints stemmed from Salo’s use of government resources to malign Roque, his disclosure of his disbarment case against Roque, and his illegitimate attempt to grab the former’s seat in Congress by unlawfully removing Roquel from the KABAYAN organization,” said a release from Roque’s office.

He also filed indirect contempt charges against Salo and his chief of staff for allegedly violating the confidentiality clause in disbarment procedures.

The internal squabble between Roque and Salo has been going on for months. In December 2016, senior members of Kabayan launched an investigation “for conduct inimical to the image and interests of the party” against Roque, referring to his controversial questions about Senator Leila de Lima's personal life during a House probe.

Roque, meanwhile, insists Salo was “impeached… from the party” during a special party Congress in February 2017. Roque and Salo belong to different blocs in the house – Roque in the minority and Salo, the majority.

The two sides have since filed charges against each other before the House, the Supreme Court, and the Commission on Elections, among others. (READ: Kabayan moves to oust Harry Roque again)

In an October 25 press statement, Salo congratulated Roque, tagging the spokesman's post a “positive development for his public service career.”

Salo had earlier announced that party third nominee Ciriaco Calalang will be taking over the post Roque is vacating. – Rappler.com