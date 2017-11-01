The ban covers Metro Manila and Region 3 and suspends all permits to carry firearms outside residences

Published 2:12 PM, November 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has started enforcing its gun ban in Metro Manila and Central Luzon on All Saints’ Day, November 1.



In a phone interview with Rappler on November 1, PNP Spokesman Chief Superintendent Dionardo Carlos said PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa passed a suspension of all permits to carry firearms outside residence (PTCFORs) in late October.



With this directive, firearms owners cannot bring their guns outside their homes.



The ban will last till November 15, or until the conclusion of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila.



Aside from the National Capital Region, the ban also covers Region 3 or Central Luzon, which includes the following provinces: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales.



This comes as the country recoils from a 5-month war against homegrown terrorists. For this, Dela Rosa himself urged the public to remain vigilant against terrorist threats during the holidays, when people flock to public places such as cemeteries, transport terminals, and malls.



In October alone, the PNP nabbed two individuals with suspected ties with the Maute Group for illegal possession of firearms and explosives. – Rappler.com