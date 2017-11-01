Police Officer 1 Sassy Mae Sasing just finished her shift securing cemeteries in Lapu-Lapu City when motorcycle-riding gunmen ambushed her October 31

Published 9:30 AM, November 01, 2017

CEBU, Philippines – A policewoman tasked to secure one of the cemeteries in Lapu-Lapu City was attacked and killed by still unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen Tuesday night, October 31, along Barangay Basak in Mandaue City.

Police Officer 1 Sassy Mae Sasing was on her way home after her shift as part of the security team tasked to secure Lapu-Lapu City’s cemeteries when she was shot by gunmen around 7 pm Tuesday.

Mandaue City Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna told reporters that Sasing died in the hospital at 8:30 pm.

Sasing, who was assigned at the Public Safety Company of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, sustained multiple gunshot wounds on her body and on the back of her head, Fortuna said.

Sasing was on her way home to Barangay Jugan, Consolacion, onboard her motorcycle when the gunmen shot her upon reaching Consuelo Village in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City, said Mandaue City Police Office spokesperson Chief Inspector Mercy Villaro.

Initial reports showed the motorcycle-riding gunmen had been following her since she left the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office headquarters at past 7 pm.

At the crime scene, Soco operatives found 3 empty shells from a .45 caliber pistol.

The Investigation and Detective Management Branch of the MCPO and the Mandaue Police Station 3, where Barangay Basak belongs, were still investigating the incident.

Investigators were hoping to secure a CCTV footage of the incident to clearly identify the gunmen. – Rappler. com