Published 3:58 PM, November 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte was among the people who sent flowers to the grave of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

The Marcos Centennial Facebook page posted pictures of Marcos' tomb on Wednesday, November 1, All Saints' Day.

Apart from Duterte, a flower wreath was sent by ex-president and now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada to Marcos, whose 100th birth anniversary was celebrated this year by his family and loyalists.

Marcos' children – Ilocos Norte Governor Imee, ex-senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Jr, and Irene – gave flowers to their father as well.

Duterte, a known ally of the Marcoses, had supported a hero's burial for the family patriarch despite opposition from lawmakers, human rights groups, and the families of the victims of the Martial Law regime. (READ: Duterte on Marcos burial: Let history judge, I followed law)

It was also the President who revealed that an emissary of the Marcoses began talks on the family returning some of their wealth to the government. Duterte said that if he were the Marcoses, he would even ask for immunity in exchange for returning their ill-gotten wealth.

The late dictator's only son Bongbong, however, said they are not demanding immunity from suit. He said his family is willing to help the government look for their alleged hidden wealth and they would voluntarily give it back.

– Rappler.com