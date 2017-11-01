DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A newly-assigned officer at Bansalan Police Station was relieved of his post after admitting he was the cop in a video that went viral on Facebook on the last weekend of October.

Chief Superintendent Manuel Gaerlan, director of the Police Regional Office 11, said Tuesday, October 31, that they are now conducting a pre-charge investigation on Senior Inspector Florante Retes, the police officer who allegedly slapped a daughter of a store owner where he was seen threatening civilians with his gun.

"If there is enough evidence, information, or witnesses, we will file an administrative case against him," Gaerlan said.

In an interview with the media, Retes admitted he was the policeman in the video, which showed him smashing a beer bottle, taking out his gun, and threatening civilians at Sunshine 24/7 Bibingka Store in Digos City, some 19 kilometers away from the municipality of Bansalan in Davao del Sur. He admitted he was drunk and out of his senses.

The store's owner, Pilar Mission, said the incident took place past 11 pm on Friday, October 27.

According to Mission, she went out of the store to approach Retes, who allegedly got terribly upset upon learning he could no longer buy liquor. At the time, the city prohibits the sale of such drinks.

"But instead he (Retes) shouted back: 'Who are you and where are you from? Don't act like you're tough because I'm a police offer,'" Mission quoted Retes as saying.

She also said Retes slapped her daughter, although for now, she's no longer interested in filing charges against the police officer who was just assigned last month as deputy chief at Bansalan Police Station.

"I hope that I will be the last officer to be used as an example in this kind of incident. I hope this will no longer continue," said Retes.

Even without a complaint from Mission, PRO11 said it will carry out an administrative investigation into the case.

Retes was supposedly an appointed officer-in-charge to replace Chief Inspector Grace Jamila de Castro, who did not pursue her study leave.

Digos City, similar to neighboring Davao City, implements a local ordinance against the sale of intoxicating drinks in the late hours of the night. – Rappler.com