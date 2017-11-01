Task Group Ranao deputy commander Colonel Romeo Brawner says the foreign national was arrested at 7 am on Wednesday in Barangay Loksadatu by members of the civilian Barangay Peace Action Team

Published 3:49 PM, November 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – An Indonesian national was arrested in Marawi City Wednesday morning, November 1, as the military continues to face stragglers in the battle area.

The arrest comes a day after a Maute straggler was killed in a firefight that erupted in the battle area a week after the government declared the end of combat operations in the city.

Task Group Ranao deputy commander Colonel Romeo Brawner said the foreign national was arrested at 7 am on Wednesday in Barangay Loksadatu by members of the civilian Barangay Peace Action Team (BPAT).

"He was then turned over to the Marawi Police. He is now being investiged by military and police investigators," said Brawner.

Former Maute hostage Lordvin Acopio confirmed military reports that Indonesian fighters were among the foreign fighters that joined the battle in Marawi.

Brawner said there are enough troops in Marawi City to deal with stragglers who are believed to be hiding in tunnels inside the battle area.

The clearing operations at the heart of the battle area continues. Brawner said the job is taking time because the EOD teams were also deployed to the ASEAN summit.

