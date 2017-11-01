No Filipino is reported dead or injured so far in the first deadly terror-related incident in New York since 9/11

Published 4:50 PM, November 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines on Wednesday, November 1, slammed the "unspeakable act of terror" in New York, where a pickup driver killed at least 8 people after moving down cyclists and pedestrians before striking a school bus.

"The Philippines extends its deepest sympathies and is one with the United States government and the American people in condemning this unspeakable act of terror," Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said in a statement Wednesday.

"Our hearts reach out to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident in Manhattan," Cayetano said, as he prayed "for the swift recovery of those who were injured."

Consul General Maria Theresa Dizon-De Vega added that so far, no Filipino has been reported dead or injured in the New York incident.

De Vega said the Philippine consulate general is "in touch with the New York Police Department" for updates.

At the same time, the consulate general "immediately issued an advisory for members of the Filipino community to stay away from the scene of the incident at Chamber and West Streets in lower Manhattan."

The New York attack on Tuesday, October 31, was the first deadly terror-related incident in the US financial and entertainment capital since the al Qaeda hijackings brought down the Twin Towers, killing more than 2,700 people on September 11, 2001.

"This was an act of terror and a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians, aimed at people going about their lives who had no idea what was about to hit them," said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

US President Donald Trump also denounced the attacker as "very sick" and a "deranged person." – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com