Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes and work have been suspended for Thursday, November 2

Published 6:00 PM, November 01, 2017

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes and work have been suspended for Thursday, November 2, in observance of All Souls' Day.

Schools

Ateneo de Davao - non-working holiday

Cities and municipalities

Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by posting in the comments section or tweeting @rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com