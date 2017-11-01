#WalangPasok: Class, work suspensions, Thursday, November 2
Please refresh this page for updates.
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes and work have been suspended for Thursday, November 2, in observance of All Souls' Day.
Schools
- Ateneo de Davao - non-working holiday
Cities and municipalities
- Cauayan, Isabela – special non-working day
- Tacloban City, Leyte – all levels, public and private schools; all government offices
- Butuan City, Agusan del Norte – local and national government offices (private offices, upon their discretion); classes in public schools, all levels
Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by posting in the comments section or tweeting @rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com