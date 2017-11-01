#WalangPasok Guide: 31st ASEAN Summit
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a summary of work and class suspensions due to the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila.
- Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga: November 13 to 15 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday) - special non-working days, no classes and work
- Metro Manila: November 16 and 17 (Thursday and Friday) - classes suspended in all levels, public and private
For the special non-working days, the Department of Labor and Employment reminds employers to observe holiday pay rules.
Over 20 world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, are expected to attend the international gathering, scheduled for November 11-14, 2017.
The summit will be held in Manila, and major thoroughfares will be utilized for access of VIPs and delegates to the summit venues and hotels. There will be areas under partial and total lockdown during the summit for security. – Rappler.com