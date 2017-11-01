A guide on work and class suspensions due to the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila

Published 7:30 PM, November 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a summary of work and class suspensions due to the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila.

For the special non-working days, the Department of Labor and Employment reminds employers to observe holiday pay rules.

Over 20 world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, are expected to attend the international gathering, scheduled for November 11-14, 2017.

The summit will be held in Manila, and major thoroughfares will be utilized for access of VIPs and delegates to the summit venues and hotels. There will be areas under partial and total lockdown during the summit for security. – Rappler.com