All Saints' Day fire guts 100 houses in Davao City
DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A lighted candle left unattended started a fire that gutted at least 100 houses in Davao City on Wednesday, November 2.
Chief Inspector Andrea dela Cerna, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office XI, called the incident a “conflagaration,” which began at around 5 pm Wednesday at Zone 5, Purok Mahayag, Buhangin, Davao City.
Dela Cerna said personnel of the Davao City Police Station 5 and firefighters from different agencies responded to the incident.
“The fire was put down at around 6:15 of the same day,” Dela Cerna said.
In a spot report, police said the fire started at a house owned by Rizalino Monleon, where a lighted candle was left unattended. The fire allegedly spread to nearby houses, which were made of light materials.
Police estimated that damage caused by the November 1 fincident reached P1.5 million. – Rappler.com