A lighted candle left unattended starts a neighborhood fire in Buhangin, Davao City

Published 12:24 AM, November 02, 2017

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A lighted candle left unattended started a fire that gutted at least 100 houses in Davao City on Wednesday, November 2.

Chief Inspector Andrea dela Cerna, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office XI, called the incident a “conflagaration,” which began at around 5 pm Wednesday at Zone 5, Purok Mahayag, Buhangin, Davao City.

Dela Cerna said personnel of the Davao City Police Station 5 and firefighters from different agencies responded to the incident.

“The fire was put down at around 6:15 of the same day,” Dela Cerna said.

In a spot report, police said the fire started at a house owned by Rizalino Monleon, where a lighted candle was left unattended. The fire allegedly spread to nearby houses, which were made of light materials.

Police estimated that damage caused by the November 1 fincident reached P1.5 million. – Rappler.com