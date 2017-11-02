The stickers will allow commuters and law enforcers to easily spot Transport Network Vehicles (TNVs) on the road either for riding or apprehension, the LTFRB says

Published 8:51 AM, November 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Spotting an Uber or Grab ride will soon be easier.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has signed a Memorandum Circular (MC) which requires drivers of ride-hailing applications to put stickers on their windshields, the board announced on Thursday, November 2.

"The operator must display the TNVS sticker provided by the Board on the upper right portion of the windshield," read the order, which was signed on October 23.

The stickers, as previously explained by the agency, will allow commuters and law enforcers to easily spot Transport Network Vehicles (TNVs) on the road either for riding or apprehension.

Aside from this, the LTFRB has required drivers to always wear their IDs, "in full view of the passenger[s]."

The provisions are a product of months-long technical working group discussions arising from a regulation deadlock with transport network companies Grab and Uber. (READ: What's the fuss about the Grab, Uber regulation issue?)

The deadlock came after Grab and Uber continuously accredited thousands of drivers without the necessary papers from the LTFRB, raising safety and management concerns for the board.

The effectivity of the order has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com