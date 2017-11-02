22-year-old Indonesian Muhammad Syahputra is detained in Camp Crame, Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines – Alleged Indonesian terrorist Muhammad Ilham Syahputra will be detained in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

This was announced by Philippine National Police (PNP) deputy spokesperson Superintendent Chai Madrid on Thursday, November 2.

According to Madrid, he was brought the previous night and is undergoing "documentation" at the PNP's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) headquarters.

Madrid said the Indonesian is awaiting charges for his alleged participation in the Marawi siege and illegal possession of firearms.

The 22-year-old Indonesian was captured just the previous day in Marawi, two weeks after combat operations had ended.

Police said he was caught after barangay officials saw him fleeing on Wednesday. (READ: How the Marawi siege affected terrorism in Indonesia)

According to Lanao del Sur police chief Senior Superintendent John Guyguyon, he arrived in the Philippines in 2016 upon the invitation of Islamic State Southeast Asia head Isnilon Hapilon.

Coming from Medan, Indonesia, Guyguyon earlier said that Syupatra was part of the group behind a 2016 suicide attack in Jakarta which left 8 dead. – Rappler.com