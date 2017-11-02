Querubin is ordered to pay a penalty of P4,000 for 4 counts of violation of the code of conduct and ethical standards

Published 3:38 PM, November 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court (MeTC) convicted former University of the Philippines (UP) dean Milagros Querubin of violation of the code of conduct and ethical standards for non-declaration of assets.

Querubin did not declare two real properties located at Barangay Putatan, Alabang, Muntinlupa City in her 2010 and 2011 Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN). She also did not file her SALNs in 2008 and 2009.

Querubin was the dean of the UP College of Home Economics. (READ: Ombudsman says SALN submissions will now be digital)

Querubin was ordered to pay a fine of P4,000 for 4 counts of violation of Section 8 of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees or Republic Act No. 6713. (READ: e-SALN: Easier to catch crooks in gov't)

Querubin later pleaded guilty to Branch 42 Acting Presiding Judge Don Ace Mariano Alagar. The conviction was ordered on September 5 this year. – Rappler.com