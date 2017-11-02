Councilor Ezeddin Tan is the nephew of former Sulu vice governor Abdusakur Tan

Published 4:21 PM, November 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A Jolo councilor who was abducted by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in September was freed on Wednesday, November 1, according to the military.

"Jolo Councilor Ezeddin Tan who was abducted by the ASG members last 27 September was released on 01 November 2017," said Brigadier General Cirilito Sobejana, commander of Joint Task Force Sulu.

Sobejana said the councilor was released before 10 pm on Wednesday somewhere in Barangay Buru, Talipao, Sulu.

Tan is the nephew of former Sulu vice governor Abdusakur Tan. He underwent medical examination.

"Councilor Tan was found to be in good physical condition," said Sobejana. He also went through a debriefing.

Tan was biking with friends along Barangays Tagbak and Timbangan in neighboring Indanan town when he was abducted back in September. – Rappler.com