Their motor boat left the Port of Batangas on November 1 without clearance from the Philippine Coast Guard

Published 2:50 PM, November 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Wednesday, November 1, rescued 9 persons, including 6 Chinese nationals, whose boat sank off Sabang in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro.

The motor boat King Jonel capsized some 200 meters off the coast of Sabang, but the passengers were all safe, the PCG reported on Thursday, November 2.

Rescued were:

Jun Want, 34

Juan Jhan Shi, 34

Sia Lo Sui, 40

Xi Min Xu, 61

Xing Eng Zh, 40

Fel Cao, 34

3 crew members

The motor boat left the Port of Batangas at around 10 am Wednesday without clearance from the PCG. It sank two hours later.

The maritime agency said it is still investigating the cause of the sinking, and has ordered the owner to submit the boat’s documents.

Tropical Depression Ramil affected several areas, including Mimaropa region, on Wednesday. – Rappler.com