Brothers Faroon Honjeras Lumatao and Alhotaibby Honjeras Lumatao – arrested in Sarangani province – are said to be key players of Ansar al-Khilafa

Published 7:59 PM, November 02, 2017

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Two brothers said to be "key players" of local terror group Anzhar Al-Khilafa Philippines (AKP) were arrested late Wednesday, November 1, in a town in Sarangani province, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) XII said.

Arrested in Maasim town at 11 pm on November 1 were Faroon Honjeras Lumatao, 35, and his brother Alhotaibby Honjeras Lumatao, 36, who, according to PDEA, acted as the former's driver and close-in security.

"Both are protecting the El Patron Drug Group that operates in South Central Mindanao," PDEA Soccsksargen director Gil Cesasrio Castro said.

In a statement, Castro accused the brothers as key players of Ansar al-Khilafa, one of the Philippine jihadi groups said to have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in Iraq and Sham (ISIS).

The late night arrest fielded a black flag appearing to be an ISIS emblem, apart from the 40 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu), several explosive devices, live ammunition, bank documents, and monetary bills.

Castro said they were serving a warrant against the Lumataos, who were arrested at Barangay Kanalo, Maasim, Sarangani province.

The operation was lea by PDEA XII and the military's Joint Task Force General Santos City.

The alleged members of an ISIS-linked group now face cases for violating of Section 11, Article II, of Republic Act 9165 and Republic Act 9516. They are currently at PDEA XII's detention facility.

In September, PDEA XII arrested a South Cotabato businessman, Ruel "Balong" Espinosa, who was also connected to the El Patron Drug Group.

Early in October, Maasim Mayor Aniceto Lopez Jr surrendered to PDEA after a raid on his residence, where the search yielded illegal drugs and a supposed list of drug personalities. – Rappler.com