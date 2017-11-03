'We are delighted to note that a number of NPAs have accepted the offer and are now restarting to live normal lives,' says Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana

Published 1:05 PM, November 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the defense establishment supports President Rodrigo Duterte's move to offer communist rebels homes and livelihood in exchange for laying down their arms.

"We reiterate our call for the NPA to stop all their illegal activities, return to the fold of the law, and be part of the real change that the President has spearheaded for the betterment of our country and the lives of our people," Lorenzana said in a statement on Friday, November 5.

The statement comes as government negotiators work to restart negotiations with rebels responsible for Asia's longest-running communist insurgency.

Lorenzana said a number of NPA fighters have accepted the offer.

"We are delighted to note that a number of NPAs have accepted the offer and are now restarting to live normal lives. Marami-rami na rin ang nagkusang loob na bumalik sa gobyerno (A considerable number have already returned to the fold of the law)," Lorenzana said.

Read Lorenzana's complete statement below:

Statement of the SND on the President's offer of peace to the NPA

The President’s latest call for the NPA fighters to lay down their arms, return to society, and live normal lives only shows that he is giving the NPA every chance at achieving a peaceful resolution to the longstanding armed conflict.

He has offered homes and livelihood to every NPA fighter that returns to the fold of the law. Buong pusong binibigyan ng Pangulo ang mga NPA ng pagkakataon na magbago at mabuhay nang marangal. His offer to accommodate members of the communist movement shows his sincerity.

We are delighted to note that a number of NPAs have accepted the offer and are now restarting to live normal lives. Marami-rami na rin ang nagkusang loob na bumalik sa gobyerno.

The Department of National Defense fully supports the peace and security agenda of the President.

We reiterate our call for the NPA to stop all their illegal activities, return to the fold of the law, and be part of the real change that the President has spearheaded for the betterment of our country and the lives of our people. – Rappler.com