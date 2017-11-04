Published 8:44 AM, November 04, 2017
Updated 8:44 AM, November 04, 2017
CASH CROP. An Afghan woman collects saffron flowers after picking them in a field on the outskirt of Herat on October 28, 2017.
For years, Afghanistan has tried to give farmers alternatives such as fruit crops and saffron to wean them away from poppy farming – the lifeblood of the Taliban insurgency. Photo by Hoshang Hashimi/AFP
ZOMBIE FITNESS. Hundreds of residents celebrate halloween by participating in a zombie-inspired zumba dance party outside the Garden of Life cemetery in Mandaluyong City on October 28, 2017. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
END OF RITES. Mourners pray for the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej during the procession transferring the relics and his ashes from the Grand Palace to a local temple in Bangkok on October 29, 2017. Photo by Ye Aung Thu/AFP
RELIGION IN KENYA. Worshippers of St. Mary's Mission church pray during the Sunday church service in Kisumu, on October 29, 2017. Photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP
INNOCENCE. Rohingya refugee children walk at Moynerghona refugee camp in the Bangladeshi district of Ukhia on October 29, 2017. Photo by Tauseef Mustafa/AFP
BACK HOME. A Philippine marine kisses his child after arriving on board the BRP Tarlac at the Philippine navy headquarters in Manila on October 30, 2017, after battling ISIS inspired Maute terrorist for 5 months. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
IMPERIAL HOUSEHOLD. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Japanese Emperor Akihito exchange pleasantries, as as the President's partner Honeylet Avanceña and the Emperor's wife Empress Michiko also talk, during a meeting at the Tokyo Imperial Palace on October 31, 2017. Malacañang photo
TERROR ATTACK. Investigators inspect a truck following a shooting incident in New York on October 31, 2017. Several people were killed and numerous others injured after the vehicle plowed into a pedestrian and bike path in Lower Manhattan. Photo by Don Emmert/AFP
DAY OF THE DEAD. Student Veronica Magana Montanez poses for a photograph disguised as 'Catrina' (Mexican representation of death) during a Catrinas competition at the University of Michoacan in Morelia, Mexico on October 31, 2017. Photo by Omar Torres/AFP
VOODOO. A devotee places a skull on top of his head during ceremonies honoring the Haitian voodoo spirit of Baron Samdi and Gede on the Day of the Dead in the Cementery of Cite Soleil, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on November 1, 2017. Photo by Hector Retamal/AFP
PACKED. Relatives troop to the Novaliches Public Cemetery to light candles, and offer flowers and prayers for their departed love ones on All Saints' Day, November 1, 2017. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
TRILATERAL MEET. From left, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, and Russian President Vladimir Putin leave after posing for pictures ahead of their trilateral meeting in Tehran on November 1, 2017. Photo by Alexey Druzhinin/Sputnik/AFP
THOUSAND CANDLES. The candle-lighting for victims of extrajudicial killings (EJKs) is held at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on November 2, 2017. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
THAT TIME OF YEAR. Christmas lights and decors light up Ayala Avenue, Makati City on November 3, 2017. The grand light display pays tribute to the cultural heritage of the Philippines by depicting woven fabrics – Inabel and Burdado of Luzon, Banig Tikogo of Visayas and T'Boli, Ukol and Yakan of Mindanao. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
– Rappler.com