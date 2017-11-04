President Rodrigo Duterte's youngest son Sebastian Duterte joins this year's visit to the grave of the late Vicente and Soledad Duterte

Published 12:56 PM, November 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte visited his parents' grave past midnight on Saturday, November 4, at the Roman Catholic public cemetery in Davao City.

Duterte paid his respects to his parents, the late Vicente and Soledad Duterte.

Photos from Malacañang showed Duterte lighting a candle as he remembered his parents. His youngest son Sebastian Duterte joined him in the visit.

The President also interacted with some of his supporters during the visit.

Duterte's cemetery visit this year was not opened for media coverage, CNN Philippines reported on Saturday.

Filipinos usually flock to cemeteries during Undas, November 1 and 2, to light candles and remember their deceased loved ones.

Duterte also visited his parents' grave in 2016 – during Undas, and in May, hours after partial election results showed he was leading the presidential elections. – Rappler.com