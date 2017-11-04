'The days of government employees abusing taxpayer-owned vehicles are finally Uber,' Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña says

Published 3:06 PM, November 04, 2017

CEBU CITY – Starting next week, vehicles owned by the Cebu City government will have the tracking system used by transport network vehicle services (TNVS) to easily monitor the movement of government vehicles and personnel.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said this move, which he described as a little experiment to save taxpayers' money, can ensure the proper use of government vehicles.

"The days of government employees abusing taxpayer-owned vehicles are finally Uber," Osmeña said.

Additionally, Osmeña said in a Facebook post that the Cebu City government will have a trial period during which government employees will be asked to travel using Grab vehicles at a discounted rate.

Under this arrangement, Cebu City personnel, especially tax-mappers and sanitation inspectors, who need to go around the city will not have to wait for a red-plate vehicle to become available.

"They can use the app to summon a vehicle just like any person. The use of the app will also allow us to track their movements to make sure they are actually doing their jobs," the mayor said.

"Under this program, there will be no more overpriced vehicles with missing spare parts. No more sick drivers being paid to do nothing. No more fuel stolen from gas tanks. No more red-plate vehicles used to bring employees' families to the beach or mall," Osmeña added.

He also said that prices charged to the government can be made very transparent, and employees will be tracked wherever they go.

The mayor's post immediately generated positive reactions from netizens. Tomas C. Borromeo Jr said the move "makes sense and sounds logical. It's worth the try and if effective, maybe could be replicated to other LGUs." – Rappler.com