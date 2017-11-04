Five people are also arrested in the buy-bust operation led by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency

Published 5:02 PM, November 04, 2017

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – Operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Naval Intelligence Security Group (NISG) seized around a kilo of shabu estimated to be worth P5 million, in Zamboanga City on Friday, November 3.

Arrested were Din-din Ronie, Dismar Gulam, Jamesar Abdulmaid, Jamesar Hussin, and Binnajar Hadjili. The suspects hailed from different parts of Sulu province and faced charges for violating the country’s illegal drugs law. They are detained at the PDEA Region 9 jail.

Authorities recovered 20 heat-sealed plastic sachets containing a substance believed to be shabu. They also seized P347,900 in cash and “one bundle of boodle money.” Operatives used P2,000 for the buy-bust operation.

Following controversies over the alleged abuse of power, the police were ordered out of the drug war by no less than President Rodrigo Duterte.

In an October 10 memorandum, Duterte directed the police, the military, the Customs bureau, among others, to leave PDEA as the “sole agency” in operations and campaigns against illegal drugs.

PDEA has always been the lead agency when it comes to anti-illegal drugs efforts, according to Republic Act 9165. In Duterte’s drug war, however, it was the PNP that took the spotlight.

Before they were ordered out of the drug war, police recorded tens of thousands in arrested drug personalities, and over 3,500 suspects killed in police operations.

Through its flagship “Oplan TokHang,” the police also made more than a million alleged drug personalities – users and pushers – surrender. –Richard Falcatan/Rappler.com